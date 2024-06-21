'BJP bypassing parliamentary democracy', says Congress MP K Suresh on pro-tem Speaker issue

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Eight-term Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh on Friday said that being the senior most Lok Sabha member, he ought to have been made the pro-tem Speaker as per conventions and not doing so shows that the "BJP will continue to bypass Parliamentary procedures as it did the last two times".

A day after seven-term parliamentarian and BJP leader Bhartruhari Mahtab was made the pro-tem Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Suresh said that it was against the conventions followed in the past.

"This decision amounts to threatening parliamentary democracy in the country. It indicates that the BJP will continue to bypass parliamentary procedures or use them for its own interests, as it did the last two times," he contended while speaking to media.

The pro-tem Speaker will administer the oath/affirmation to the newly elected members of the 18th Lok Sabha and preside over the Lower House till the election of the Speaker.

Suresh said that the decision also indicates that the BJP will continue to insult the opposition, take away its opportunities and not give it the recognition it deserves, as they (BJP) did during the last two times they were in power.