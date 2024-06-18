BJP likely to retain speaker, NDA meet soon

NEW DELHI: The BJP is likely to retain the Lok Sabha Speaker post in the NDA-III government and incumbent Om Birla may continue for another term, sources in the party indicated on Monday. The sources said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision on who will chair the Lok Sabha will be accepted by the BJP’s allies.

Ahead of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha beginning from June 24, a crucial meeting of the NDA allies is expected to take place this week to arrive at a consensus on the selection of the Speaker.

“Wait, everything will be clear after this meeting. BJP’s intention is to select a speaker which is acceptable to the allies. A meeting with the allies will make this clear this week,” a senior BJP leader said. “The final declaration of the name will be made by the PM on June 26 -- the day election for this post has been scheduled in the LS -- reflecting the coalition’s strategic cohesion,” the leader said.