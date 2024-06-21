Sharad Pawar asserts NCP's position in MVA, pushes for more seats; CM Ekanth Shinde make similar demands in Mahayuti

Speaking at a party leaders' meeting in Pune, Sharad Pawar acknowledged that while they could have contested more Lok Sabha seats, they compromised in the interest of the MVA alliance.

“We were together in the general elections and that helped us to win as many seats as possible. We have to show the same zeal and strength in the upcoming state assembly election,” Pawar told his party workers and asked them to reach out to people and work hard for them, solve their issues and win their confidence.

Pawar said that having power in the State is very important and that they have to ahieve it in the upcoming assembly election.

He highlighted Mumbai's status as a hub where people frequently come for work, underscoring the importance of state power in effectively resolving local issues.

"In the 288-member state assembly, seat allocation will be equitable. Within the MVA, there is no big brother or small brother. The recent election demonstrated the strength of each alliance party. We have won more seats and are capable of winning additional seats in the state assembly elections. Therefore, MVA partners should use only winnability as a formula, then only we will be able to cross the 145 magic number in the state. Each party must aim for a high strike rate in the state assembly elections," said a senior NCP (SP) leader, requesting anonymity.

Meanwhile, in the Mahayuti alliance, Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde asserted his stance and demanded at least 100 seats for Shiv Sena to contest in the upcoming state assembly election. in the LS polls Shinde led Shiv Sena won seven seats against the contest of 15 seats, while BJP won nine seats out of 28 seats contested. Ajit Pawar-led NCP secured only one seat out of four contested.

Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam cautioned against compromises made during the Lok Sabha elections and stated unequivocally that they will not tolerate interference in the upcoming state assembly elections.

“We want at least 100 seats to contest. We are more powerful than the BJP and have got more capacity to win the seats as well therefore it is our right to get more seats in state assembly elections,” Sena leader said.