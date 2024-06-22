BJP holds marathon meeting to discuss strategy for Maharashtra assembly polls

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a marathon meeting here to discuss strategy for the upcoming state assembly elections, sources said here on Saturday.

During the meeting held on Friday night, discussions were held for five hours on how to plan the election campaign and finalise the strategy, they said.

Elections to the 288-member state assembly are likely to be held in October. In the recently held Lok Sabha elections, the saffron party's seat tally in Maharashtra dropped from 23 to nine.