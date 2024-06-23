NHRC seeks report on untraceable, deceased manual scavengers in Gujarat

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has requested a detailed report on the un-compensated and untraceable deceased manual scavengers (Safai Karamcharis) in Gujarat from the Joint Secretary of the State's Social Justice Department.

Acting on a petition filed by human rights activist and Supreme Court lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy, the NHRC has given the authority three months to respond with a detailed reply.

The NHRC has also sought details on the compensation paid to each family member of the deceased and the status of pending court cases where compensation has yet to be paid.

In his petition filed on March 26, 2018, Tripathy alleged that the Gujarat government had not paid compensation in 165 cases of manual scavenger deaths, despite a Supreme Court order mandating Rs 10 lakh compensation to the next of kin of each manual scavenger who died while cleaning gutters since 1993.