Terrorism breathing its last in J-K, says Lt Governor Sinha

REASI: Terrorism is breathing its last in Jammu and Kashmir, and recent acts of terror are signs of the "enemy's desperation," Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday.

"We must hunt down the terrorists and their aides harbouring them," Sinha stated at the passing out parade of the Jammu and Kashmir Police's 16th Basic Recruit Training Course batch at the subsidiary police training centre in Talwara, Reasi district.

A total of 860 recruit constables of the border battalion participated in the parade, marking the completion of their training. They were administered an oath to perform their duties with dedication and honesty.

"Terrorism is breathing its last, and this has made our neighbour, the exporter of terror, desperate. The recent terror acts are a sign of our enemy's desperation," he said, in an apparent reference to Pakistan.

Earlier this month, ten people, including seven pilgrims, were killed, and more than 45 injured in four separate terror incidents in Reasi, Doda, and Kathua districts.