Terrorism breathing its last in J-K, says Lt Governor Sinha

REASI: Terrorism is breathing its last in Jammu and Kashmir, and recent acts of terror are signs of the "enemy's desperation," Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday.
"We must hunt down the terrorists and their aides harbouring them," Sinha stated at the passing out parade of the Jammu and Kashmir Police's 16th Basic Recruit Training Course batch at the subsidiary police training centre in Talwara, Reasi district.
A total of 860 recruit constables of the border battalion participated in the parade, marking the completion of their training. They were administered an oath to perform their duties with dedication and honesty.
"Terrorism is breathing its last, and this has made our neighbour, the exporter of terror, desperate. The recent terror acts are a sign of our enemy's desperation," he said, in an apparent reference to Pakistan.
Earlier this month, ten people, including seven pilgrims, were killed, and more than 45 injured in four separate terror incidents in Reasi, Doda, and Kathua districts.
Sinha stated that the aim of his administration is to eliminate terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing the emerging threats of drug trafficking, cybercrime, and radicalization, he emphasized the need for high motivation and professionalism in the police to stay ahead of adversaries.
"I have great faith in the Jammu and Kashmir Police, army, and our security agencies. They are not only responsive to the safety and urgent needs of citizens but also effectively tackling terrorism in cyberspace," Sinha added.
He praised the police for their professional excellence under extremely challenging circumstances. "For several decades, this elite police force has been working with dedication to preserve the integrity and security of our country and keeping the wheels of Jammu and Kashmir's progress moving," he said.
The subsidiary police training centre in Reasi is dedicated to training new recruits in policing values and professional skills to meet the challenges of terrorism and law and order.
Reiterating the resolve of the administration, police, and security forces to root out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir, Sinha urged the recruits to work as a force multiplier in neutralizing terror threats.
Sinha also commended the Jammu and Kashmir Police for its civic action programmes. "We are committed to the modernization of the police force and the welfare of the police and security personnel and their families," he added.
At the event, the Lt Governor took the Rashtriya Salute, inspected the parade, and took the salute at an impressive march past by the contingents. He also felicitated the cadets and handed out awards and certifications to the outstanding achievers.
Director General of Police R.R. Swain extended his wishes to the new recruits, urging them to work with honesty and dedication in the service of the people.