CBI arrests Arvind Kejriwal from jail day before SC hears his bail plea

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the Tihar Jail on Tuesday night in connection with the excise policy case, a day before the Supreme Court’s hearing on his bail in the ED’s money laundering case, sources said.

The CBI questioned Kejriwal in Tihar Jail on Monday and recorded his statement related to the excise policy case.

Kejriwal will be produced before the CBI court on Wednesday morning, where the CBI will take his custody for custodial interrogation.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh alleged on Tuesday that the BJP has hatched a conspiracy with CBI officers to frame Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a "fake case".

There was no immediate reaction to the allegation from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a video message on X, Singh wondered how would one get justice when such things are happening.