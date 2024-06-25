Fourth case registered against former MP Prajwal Revanna for sexual harassment

BENGALURU: Former Hassan Member of Parliament, 33- year- old Prajwal Revanna faces further legal trouble as another FIR has been filed against him at a police station in the city.

Former BJP MLA Preetham Gowda is also implicated as accused number four in the case. The SIT officials have filed the complaint against Prajwal for recording the alleged sexual act between him and the victims, while Preetham is accused of circulating the explicit pictures and videos of Prajwal.Two other individuals, Kiran and Sharath, have also been named in the FIR and accused of sharing the explicit content.

When asked about the development near the BJP party office in Malleswaram on Tuesday, Preetham Gowda stated that he was unaware of any complaint and would respond after reviewing the FIR.

Following the fourth FIR against Prajwal, the SIT officials moved court to seek his custody on a body warrant. Prajwal who appeared for the case through video conference from jail was made aware of the complaint. He has been remanded to the custody of the SIT till June 29. The SIT officials who went to Parappana Agrahara brought Prajwal to the CID office on Tuesday afternoon.