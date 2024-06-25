Fourth case registered against former MP Prajwal Revanna for sexual harassment

BENGALURU: Former Hassan Member of Parliament, 33- year- old Prajwal Revanna faces further legal trouble as another FIR has been filed against him at a police station in the city.
Former BJP MLA Preetham Gowda is also implicated as accused number four in the case. The SIT officials have filed the complaint against Prajwal for recording the alleged sexual act between him and the victims, while Preetham is accused of circulating the explicit pictures and videos of Prajwal.Two other individuals, Kiran and Sharath, have also been named in the FIR and accused of sharing the explicit content.
When asked about the development near the BJP party office in Malleswaram on Tuesday, Preetham Gowda stated that he was unaware of any complaint and would respond after reviewing the FIR.
Following the fourth FIR against Prajwal, the SIT officials moved court to seek his custody on a body warrant. Prajwal who appeared for the case through video conference from jail was made aware of the complaint. He has been remanded to the custody of the SIT till June 29. The SIT officials who went to Parappana Agrahara brought Prajwal to the CID office on Tuesday afternoon.
The fourth FIR is registered for sexual harassment (IPC 354A), any man who assaults or uses criminal force to any woman or abets such act with the intention of disrobing or compelling her to be naked (IPC 354B),stalking (IPC 354D), criminal intimidation (IPC 506) under circumstances violating privacy (66E of the Information Technology Act). The other two accused in the FIR, Kiran and Sharath, are also charged with sharing explicit photographs and videos.
The complaint was registered following a complaint from one of the victims stating that the recording of the sexual harassment by Prajwal and sharing the clips and videos by others caused embarassment and loss of image for her entire family in Hassan.
It may be recalled that the first FIR against Prajwal and his father HD Revanna was registered on May 28, the second FIR was registered against Prajwal on May 1 and the third FIR was registered on May 8. There are also charges of rape against him.
The cases of sexual abuse came to light after pen-drives containing explicit videos allegedly involving Prajwal were reportedly circulated in Hassan ahead of the Lok Sabha polls there on April 26.
The 33-year-old grandson of JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda had failed in his bid to retain the Hassan parliamentary constituency in the recent polls. The JD(S) suspended him from the party following the cases filed against him.