After Rahul-Modi handshake, House witnesses protests and adjournment as Speaker condemns Emergency

The second day of the 18th Parliament session saw BJP's Om Birla being elected Speaker for the second term.

The Parliament witnessed a rare handshake between Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Opposition urged the Speaker to be impartial and allow voice of people in the House.

Om Birla hoped that there would be criticism and disagreement in the House but no disruptions.

In his address to the House, the Speaker said there must remain a difference between protest in the sansad (House) and protest on sadak (street).

Thereafter, he asked the members to rise for two minutes' silence to mark the 50th anniversary of the "dark days of Emergency". This sparked an uproar from the Opposition benches leading to the adjournment of the House.

The Speaker's reference to the Emergency was met with triggering vociferous protests and sloganeering from the opposition.

"This House strongly condemns the decision to impose Emergency in 1975. We appreciate the determination of all those people who opposed the Emergency, fought and fulfilled the responsibility of protecting India's democracy," Om Birla said amid vehement protests and sloganeering by the Opposition, India Today reported.