Hope voice of opposition will be allowed in Lok Sabha: Rahul Gandhi

He said the opposition would like to assist the Speaker in his work.

"I am confident you will allow us to speak in House," he said.

Pointing out that this time the opposition represents significantly more voices of the Indian people than last time, Gandhi stressed that it is very important that the voice of opposition is allowed in the House.

"I am confident that you will allow us to represent our voice, allow us to speak, to represent voice of people of India," the leader of opposition said.

The question, he said, is not how efficiently the House is run, but the question is how much of India's voice is allowed to be heard in the House.

"The idea that you can run the House efficiently by silencing the voice of opposition is a non-democratic idea.

"This election has shown that the people of India expect the opposition to defend the Constitution, the 'Samvidhan' of this country and we are confident that by allowing opposition to speak, by allowing us to represent the people of India, you will do your duty of defending the Constitution of India," the Congress MP said.

"I would like to once again congratulate you Speaker Sir and also all the members of the House, who have won their election," Gandhi said in his remarks to felicitate the Speaker.

Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of Samajwadi Party (SP), the third largest party in the House, hoped that actions like suspension of MPs would not be taken as they hurt the dignity of the House.