Kejriwal's arrest essential to conclude probe by confronting him with documents: CBI

NEW DELHI: In a surprising turn of events, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday from inside Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court premises, following permission granted by a special judge.

The move came on the day the Supreme Court was scheduled to hear Kejriwal’s plea challenging a Delhi High Court order that had stayed the bail granted to him by a lower court. Following his arrest by the CBI, Kejriwal's lawyer withdrew the plea, which the Supreme Court allowed.

Kejriwal has been arrested and remanded to the agency’s custody for further examination and questioning for three days in connection with the excise policy case, already under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He is scheduled to be produced before the court again on June 29 at 7 pm.

Already in Tihar Jail due to the ED's investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), Kejriwal was brought to the Rouse Avenue Special Court based on a production warrant issued against him.

During the trial court hearing, the CBI argued that Kejriwal's custody was necessary to confront him with documents and conclude the investigation. The CBI also alleged that Kejriwal had shifted responsibility onto former Delhi minister Manish Sisodia, claiming it was Sisodia's idea to privatize.

The CBI claimed that Kejriwal implicated Vijay Nair, former AAP communication-in-charge and an accused in the case, as working under Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj.

"The Chief Minister did not take any ministry but has his hand in everything," the CBI lawyer alleged in court.