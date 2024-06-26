Three JeM terrorists killed in intense gunfight with security forces in J&K's Doda

JAMMU: Three terrorists, suspected to be affiliated with the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit, were killed in a gunfight that lasted for more than six hours in a forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Wednesday, police officials said.

A policeman was also injured in the gunfight that broke out in Bajaad village in the Gandoh area around 9:50 am amid an intensified cordon-and-search operation launched by the police, Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), following twin terrorist attacks in the hill district on June 11 and 12, the officials added.

Six security personnel were injured when terrorists attacked a joint check post at Chattargalla on June 11, while a policeman was hurt in a gunfight with terrorists at the Kota top in Gandoh the next day.

After the twin attacks, the security forces intensified their anti-terrorist operations and announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh each on information about four Pakistani terrorists believed to have infiltrated into the district.