NEET-UG paper leak probe | CBI says NTA dithers to share key info

PATNA: The National Testing Agency (NTA)’s reluctance in sharing vital and crucial information with the Bihar police’s Economic Offences Unit (EOU) for taking forward the probe into the NEET-UG paper leak has only put the premier testing agency under scanner as the possibility of complicity of some NTA officials in the examination muddle could not be completely ruled out. The CBI, which took over the investigation into the scandal from the Bihar police on June 23, is probing the case from this angle.

The role of some NTA functionaries is also being looked into. Earlier, EOU officials alleged that the reluctance of NTA to provide necessary information delayed the probe. The NTA, an autonomous and self-sustained testing organisation under education ministry, is responsible for conducting some crucial examinations such as JEE, NEETUG, UGC-NET, CMAT.