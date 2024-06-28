Another bridge collapse in Bihar, 4th in 10 days

“The bridge, situated in Bahadurganj block, was 70 meters long and 12 meters wide,” district magistrate Tushar Singla said. “The bridge was built in 2011 over Madiya, a small tributary that connects the Kankai river to the Mahananda. Heavy rainfall in the catchment area in Nepal has led to a sudden rise in the water level. One of the pillars of the bridge could not withstand the strong current,” he said.

Sources claimed that poor-quality materials were used in the construction of the bridge which started getting damaged after only six years of its completion and opened for the public.

On June 23, an under-construction small bridge collapsed under Ghorasahan block area in East Champaran district. No casualty was reported in that incident. Similarly, a small bridge collapsed in Siwan district on June 22. It was built over a canal, connecting the villages of Daraunda and Maharajganj blocks.