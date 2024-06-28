'Painful, most unfortunate': RS chairman Dhankhar on LoP Kharge protesting in Well of House

NEW DELHI: As the Rajya Sabha witnessed repeated adjournments amid uproar by opposition parties demanding an immediate discussion on the alleged irregularities in NEET, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday expressed anguish over Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge trooping into the Well of the House, saying it is for the first time that a person occupying the post has engaged in such conduct.

On Friday, the House witnessed three adjournments due to protests and sloganeering by the opposition.

Soon after laying of the listed papers on the table of the House during the morning session, Dhankhar informed that he has not accepted 22 notices by the opposition leaders to suspend the scheduled business of the day and take up discussion on the alleged irregularities in the NEET. This led to protest by the MPs of the opposition parties.