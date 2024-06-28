Promises vs. Reality: Delhi’s Drainage System Fails Amid First Monsoon Downpour

NEW DELHI: As monsoon rains hit the capital in the early hours of Friday, residents woke up to heavily waterlogged streets that brought the city to a standstill.
Traffic was severely impacted across the city, with multiple underpasses completely waterlogged. Commuters, especially office-goers had to wade through knee-deep water to reach their destinations.
“As my car was completely submerged underwater, and I was unable to book an online cab, I had no option but to walk to the nearest metro station. After trying to make my way through flooded streets for about an hour, I had to give up and come back home,” said Nitesh Rathi, a resident of Vasant Vihar.
The situation was equally dire at the New Delhi Railway Station was no better with passengers forced to carry their luggage through flooded roads leading up to the station. Waterlogging was also reported at various metro stations, adding to commuters' woes.
Ahead of the monsoon, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had made tall claims about the city’s preparedness for the rains. On June 18, Mayor Shelly Oberoi said that the MCD had successfully desilted 92 per cent of drains deeper than four feet and 85 per cent complete for the shallower ones.
However, the situation on the ground paints an entirely different picture, with residents in various localities pointing to clogged drains as the major cause of flooding.
“It’s the same story year after year. As soon as we receive heavy rainfall, the drains clog up and the streets turn into a river. I have given up all hope from the authorities,” said Shreya Singhal, a resident of Green Park, an affluent locality that was submerged under water for hours.
Responding to the waterlogged conditions, Mayor Shelly Oberoi said, "The situation is far better than the last time. In a way, this is the first rain of monsoon. All such points have been identified today. All departments and officers are working on the ground and work is underway at all locations that are affected by waterlogging. People of Delhi won't face this situation after today."