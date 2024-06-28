Promises vs. Reality: Delhi’s Drainage System Fails Amid First Monsoon Downpour

NEW DELHI: As monsoon rains hit the capital in the early hours of Friday, residents woke up to heavily waterlogged streets that brought the city to a standstill.

Traffic was severely impacted across the city, with multiple underpasses completely waterlogged. Commuters, especially office-goers had to wade through knee-deep water to reach their destinations.

“As my car was completely submerged underwater, and I was unable to book an online cab, I had no option but to walk to the nearest metro station. After trying to make my way through flooded streets for about an hour, I had to give up and come back home,” said Nitesh Rathi, a resident of Vasant Vihar.

The situation was equally dire at the New Delhi Railway Station was no better with passengers forced to carry their luggage through flooded roads leading up to the station. Waterlogging was also reported at various metro stations, adding to commuters' woes.