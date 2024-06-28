UGC NET 2024: NTA announces new dates for June session exam

The National Testing Agency has announced that the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET), exam which was cancelled a day after being held on Jun 18, to be conducted afresh from August 21-September 4.

The Joint CSIR UGC NET will be conducted from July 25 to 27, while the National Common Entrance Test (NCET), which was earlier postponed, to be conducted on July 10.

The UGC-NET-2024 exam for the selection of junior research fellows, assistant professors and PhD scholars was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 18 in two shifts across the country.

A day after its 'successful conduction,' the Ministry of Education canceled the exam, claiming that the "integrity may have been compromised" after receiving input about the alleged leak generated by the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs.