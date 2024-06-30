2 killed, 12 injured as water tank collapses in UP's Mathura

MATHURA: Two people died and 12 others were seriously injured on Sunday after a water tank in a residential colony here collapsed, officials said.

The incident took place at around 6 pm in Krishna Vihar Colony, developed by the Uttar Pradesh Awas Vikas Parishad, they said.

The casualties are likely to rise as some people, including children, got buried under the debris of the 2.5 lakh litre tank, the officials said, adding some nearby houses also came under the rubble.

District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar Singh said the injured were taken to the district hospital for treatment.