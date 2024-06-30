Excise policy case: Delhi HC to pass order on BRS leader K Kavitha's bail pleas on July 1

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court is likely to pronounce on Monday its order on the bail pleas of BRS leader K Kavitha in the corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, who had reserved the order on the two bail pleas of Kavitha on May 28, is scheduled to pass the verdict at 2:30 PM on July 1.

Kavitha has challenged the trial court's May 6 order, by which her bail applications in the CBI's corruption case as well as the ED's money laundering case were dismissed.

Kavitha's lawyer had submitted that out of the 50 accused in the excise matter, she is the lone woman, and urged the court to consider granting her bail as law keeps women on a different pedestal.

The CBI and ED had opposed the bail pleas of Kavitha, saying she was highly influential and powerful enough to influence witnesses.

Countering the submission made on behalf of Kavitha that she, being a woman, be released on bail, the probe agencies had contended that it was the woman who was playing the main role in the conspiracy here and she was an active politician and a member of the legislative council and cannot seek parity with vulnerable woman.

The CBI's counsel had argued that Kavitha was not just a woman but a very influential woman and was powerful enough to influence witnesses, as one of the witnesses has even stated that he was threatened by her.

The ED's counsel had also contended that Kavitha was a co-conspirator and a beneficiary of the excise scam and the proceeds of the crime were directly going to her.

It had claimed that the politician, who was accused of a white collar crime, was involved in the destruction of evidence and coercing people to retract from their statements.