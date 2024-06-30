FORDA delegation meets Health Minister Nadda, discusses postponement of NEET-PG

NEW DELHI: Representatives of the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) have met Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Saturday to discuss their concerns over medical education with a focus on the postponement of the NEET-PG exam.

At the meeting, FORDA stressed on the importance of promptly announcing the new exam dates and conducting the exams transparently and efficiently, it said, adding the primary focus of the discussion was the postponement of the NEET-PG exam.

The NEET-PG, which was scheduled to be held on June 23, was postponed a night before the entrance exam, as a "precautionary measure" in the wake of recent allegations on the integrity of certain competitive exams.

In the statement, FORDA said Nadda assured the delegation that his ministry and the government are committed to the welfare of students and are determined to improve the current system.

The reasons behind the postponement of NEET-PG are being addressed and fresh dates for the exam will be announced soon, the health minister told the FORDA delegation.

The delegation also raised other significant issues pending resolution since before the Lok Sabha elections and Nadda assured them that further meetings would be held to address these matters.

The FORDA delegation included its President Dr Aviral Mathur, General Secretary Dr Sarvesh Pandey, Dr Gautam Sharma (RML), Dr Sarada (LHMC), Dr Bharani, Dr Ayush (VMMC and SJH), and Dr Meet Ghonia (NITRD).