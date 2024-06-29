Fresh date for NEET-PG to be announced within two days, says Dharmendra Pradhan

NEW DELHI: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will announce the new schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduates (NEET-PG) within the next two days, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on June 29.

This follows the recent cancellation of the exam amid concerns over irregularities in competitive tests.

Addressing reporters during the Haryana BJP's extended state executive meeting in Panchkula, Minister Pradhan stated, "The date of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Post Graduate, will be announced by the NBE in one or two days."

The NEET-PG was among several exams canceled last week as a pre-emptive measure in response to allegations of irregularities. These actions were taken to ensure the integrity and fairness of the examination process.

This announcement comes a day after the National Testing Agency (NTA) disclosed revised dates for three other canceled exams.