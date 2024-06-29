Fresh date for NEET-PG to be announced within two days, says Dharmendra Pradhan

NEW DELHI: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will announce the new schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduates (NEET-PG) within the next two days, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on June 29.
This follows the recent cancellation of the exam amid concerns over irregularities in competitive tests.
Addressing reporters during the Haryana BJP's extended state executive meeting in Panchkula, Minister Pradhan stated, "The date of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Post Graduate, will be announced by the NBE in one or two days."
The NEET-PG was among several exams canceled last week as a pre-emptive measure in response to allegations of irregularities. These actions were taken to ensure the integrity and fairness of the examination process.
This announcement comes a day after the National Testing Agency (NTA) disclosed revised dates for three other canceled exams.
Notably, the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) was halted on June 18, one day after it was conducted, following reports that the integrity of the exam was compromised. The UGC-NET will now be conducted from August 21 to September 4.
Minister Pradhan explained that the UGC-NET cancellation was due to a question paper leak on the darknet, which was then circulated on the Telegram app.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently investigating the breach.
The Ministry of Education's prompt actions highlight its dedication to maintaining the credibility and standards of India's competitive examination system. The upcoming announcement of the NEET-PG schedule by the NBE is highly anticipated by candidates affected by these recent cancellations.