New date for NEET-PG exam to be announced within a week: NBE official

NEW DELHI: The new date for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) Postgraduate will be announced within a week, with the exam slated to be conducted within the next two months.

Addressing concerns over the last-minute cancellation of the NEET-PG exam, Dr. Abhijat Sheth, President of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), clarified that the postponement was a precautionary measure.

"Maintaining the integrity of the NEET PG exam has always been our priority, with successful conduct over the past seven years," Dr. Sheth assured.