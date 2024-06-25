New date for NEET-PG exam to be announced within a week: NBE official

NEW DELHI: The new date for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) Postgraduate will be announced within a week, with the exam slated to be conducted within the next two months.
Addressing concerns over the last-minute cancellation of the NEET-PG exam, Dr. Abhijat Sheth, President of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), clarified that the postponement was a precautionary measure.
"Maintaining the integrity of the NEET PG exam has always been our priority, with successful conduct over the past seven years," Dr. Sheth assured.
"In light of recent events and concerns among students regarding various exams, the government is reviewing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and protocols to ensure the safety and security of examinations. We will announce the new date within a week," he added. Dr. Sheth's remarks referenced the cancellation of two other competitive exams - NET-UGC and CSIR-UGC.
NEET-UG exams are also facing controversy due to alleged irregularities and paper leak allegations.
Responding to rumors of a leaked NEET-PG question paper circulating on Telegram and being sold for exorbitant prices, Dr. Sheth stated that the medical board swiftly issued a clarification on June 21 to dispel such claims.
"We issued the advisory to keep students informed and confident. While we regret the last-minute postponement, we assure the student community of a safe and secure examination process, upholding its sanctity," Dr. Sheth emphasized.
He refuted speculations of a delay in announcing NEET-PG results until September but did not provide a specific date.
The Ministry of Health convened a review meeting on Monday to assess the NEET-PG examination process thoroughly.
The sudden cancellation of the exam has left aspirants dismayed, with over 2 lakh MBBS graduates preparing for the computer-based exam to compete for approximately 52,000 post-graduation seats nationwide. The exam covers 20 subjects, with candidates required to attempt 200 multiple-choice questions.
Officials confirmed that the ministry will undertake a comprehensive evaluation of the examination's processes to ensure their robustness.