PM Modi attacks Mamata Banerjee govt over Sandeshkhali, says country seething with anger

ARAMBAG (WEST BENGAL): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the TMC government in West Bengal over atrocities on women in Sandeshkhali. He said the entire country is seething with anger over the issue.

Modi also slammed the opposition bloc INDIA for maintaining a stoic silence on the Sandeshkhali horrors.

Speaking at a public meeting at Arambag in Hooghly district, Modi virtually sounded the bugle for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls by stating that the people of Bengal would respond to the wounds they were inflicted with while casting their votes (Chot ka jawab vote se dena hai).

Amid achievements, the entire country is watching the situation of Bengal today.

The whole country is sad and angry after seeing what TMC, which beats the drum of Maa, Mati, and Manush, has done to the sisters of Sandeshkhali, Modi said.

"Maa, Mati, and Manush" is the self-designated nomenclature of the Mamata Banerjee government since its ascent to power in 2011.

"What TMC has done to the sisters of Sandeshkhali is a matter of shame," he said at the rally.