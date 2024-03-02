App delisting cannot be permitted: IT Minister Vaishnaw on Google-Indian Startups row

NEW DELHI: Taking a strong view of Google pulling off some apps from its Play Store, the government on Saturday said delisting of Indian apps cannot be permitted and that the tech company and the startups concerned have been called for a meeting next week.

The IT and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the startup ecosystem is key to the Indian economy and their fate cannot be left to any big tech to decide, in an interview to PTI.

The minister's comments assume significance as Google on Friday began removing some apps, including popular matrimony apps, from its Play Store in India over a dispute on service fee payments, even as apps and well-known startup founders cried foul.

Taking a serious view of the issue, Vaishnaw said: "India is very clear, our policy is very clear. Our startups will get the protection that they need."

The minister said the government will be meeting Google and app developers who have been delisted, next week, to resolve the dispute.

"I have already called Google. I have already called the app developers who have been delisted, we will be meeting them next week.This cannot be permitted.This kind of delisting cannot be permitted," Vaishnaw asserted.