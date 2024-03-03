Ex- Union Minister Harsh Vardhan quits politics, day after BJP denies ticket for LS polls

He said that his motto has been to “help the poor and the needy”, since the first day at his alma mater GSVM Medical College, Kanpur – where he studied MBBS. Vardhan added that he entered politics following the insistence of the then RSS leadership.

Harsh Vardhan's announcement comes a day after BJP MP Jayant Sinha expressed his unwillingness to contest in the Lok Sabha elections. Sinha, who had been a minister in the BJP-led NDA government, said that he would not like to contest in the elections as he wants to work on climate change.

Former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir who represented East Delhi constituency on Saturday requested party president J P Nadda to relieve him of his political duties which meant that he won't contest in the forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections. He said he wants to focus on his upcoming cricket commitments.