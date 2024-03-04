INDIA bloc leaders flex muscles at Patna rally

PATNA: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that the Modi government at the centre was ignoring 73% of the country’s population.

Addressing a rally in Patna, Rahul said that farmers, youth and others are meted out injustice. “The central government is neglecting the plight of the country’s population that belongs to marginalised sections of the society,” he said.

Launching a scathing attack on the government at the centre, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the prime minister of failing to deliver on his promises.