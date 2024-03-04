INDIA bloc leaders flex muscles at Patna rally

PATNA: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that the Modi government at the centre was ignoring 73% of the country’s population.
Addressing a rally in Patna, Rahul said that farmers, youth and others are meted out injustice. “The central government is neglecting the plight of the country’s population that belongs to marginalised sections of the society,” he said.
Launching a scathing attack on the government at the centre, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the prime minister of failing to deliver on his promises.
He questioned the veracity of Modi’s assurances regarding job creation, black money retrieval and pucca houses for all. He also accused BJP of betraying the trust of people and engaging in manipulative tactics devoid of factual basis.
Taking a swipe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar the Congress chief advised RJD not to ally with him if ‘chacha comes again’.
Taking a dig at Nitish, Bihar’s Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav said the Bihar government should get its insurance done as it runs the risk of JD(U) president taking repeated U-turns. “They (BJP) say ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’, but who will take the guarantee of Nitish Kumar?” he asked.
Referring to Modi’s remarks on ‘parivarwad’ (nepotism), Tejashwi said, “They (BJP) call us nepotism, but they have Samrat Choudhary, deputy CM, Pashupati Kumar Paras, brother of late Ram Vilas Paswan and Jitan Ram Manjhi whose son has been made a minister in Nitish cabinet. It does not look like nepotism to them?”