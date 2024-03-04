Jharkhand HC seeks report from DGP, chief secretary over foreign tourist's gang-rape

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court on Monday took suo motu cognisance of a foreign tourist's gang-rape in Dumka district and asked the DGP, chief secretary and the SP to file a report on the matter.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice S Chandrashekhar and Justice Navneet Kumar issued notices to the DGP, chief secretary and the SP in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Dumka administration on Monday handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to the gang-rape survivor's husband as compensation, an official said.

He received the cheque in the presence of Deputy Commissioner A Dodde and Superintendent of Police Pitamber Singh Kherwar.