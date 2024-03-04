Jharkhand: Police hunt more suspects in gang rape of Spanish tourist

NEW DELHI: Three men have appeared in court after the gang rape of a Spanish tourist on a motorbike trip with her husband, with police hunting four other suspects, reports said on Monday.

The attack took place on Friday night in Jharkhand state's Dumka district, where the couple were camping.

A total of seven men are accused of carrying out the brutal assault.

"We have formed a team to hunt the remaining suspects," senior local police officer Pitamber Singh Kherwar said.

On Sunday, three accused were seen being escorted into court with sacks on their heads by police officers holding ropes tied around their waists. The three were later remanded in custody.