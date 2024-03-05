Amid national outrage, HC takes suo motu cognizance of Spanish biker gangrape

The Spanish woman, who is on a bike tour of India with her husband and travelling towards Nepal through India from Bangladesh, was gang-raped by seven people in Dumka. An FIR has been lodged at Hansdiha Police Station, and three people have been arrested in this regard.

The matter was brought to the notice of the court by senior advocate Ritu Kumar. “The division bench, headed by acting Chief Justice S. Chadrashekhar, of Jharkhand High Court has taken suo-motu cognisance of the gang-rape which took place with the Spanish biker in Dumka on Friday night and has asked the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, Director General of Police, and the Dumka SP to submit an action taken report in this regard by Thursday,” said advocate Samavesh Bhanjdeo.