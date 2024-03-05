Amid national outrage, Jharkhand HC takes suo motu cognizance of Spanish biker gangrape

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court on Monday took suo-motu cognisance of the incident of gang rape that occurred with a Spanish biker in Dumka while she was sleeping in her makeshift tent on Friday night.
Expressing concern over the issue, the court has also issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, Director General of Police, and Dumka Superintendent of Police, seeking an action taken report in the case by Thursday.
The Spanish woman, who is on a bike tour of India with her husband and travelling towards Nepal through India from Bangladesh, was gang-raped by seven people in Dumka. An FIR has been lodged at Hansdiha Police Station, and three people have been arrested in this regard.
The matter was brought to the notice of the court by senior advocate Ritu Kumar. “The division bench, headed by acting Chief Justice S. Chadrashekhar, of Jharkhand High Court has taken suo-motu cognisance of the gang-rape which took place with the Spanish biker in Dumka on Friday night and has asked the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, Director General of Police, and the Dumka SP to submit an action taken report in this regard by Thursday,” said advocate Samavesh Bhanjdeo.
Given the seriousness of the matter, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has also written a letter to Jharkhand DGP requesting to expedite the investigation into the case.
NCW has also condemned the brutal gang-rape of the Spanish tourist and sent one of its representatives to inquire about the facts of the case and meet the victim and concerned police officials in Jharkhand.
Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed by Dumka SP to investigate and arrest the accused persons, has arrested three people in connection with the case and sent them to jail on Sunday.
The remaining four accused persons are still at large, and a hunt is on for them. Different teams of the Forensic Science Laboratory and CID were also called in from Ranchi for scientific analysis of the case.
The woman had reached Kurumahat under Hansdiha police station area of Dumka with her husband.
The couple was taking rest in a tent in Kunji village of Hansdiha police station area of Dumka.