Sandeshkhali violence: WB govt moves SC against transfer of probe into attack on ED officials to CBI

NEW DELHI: The West Bengal government on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court challenging an order of the Calcutta High Court to transfer the probe into an attack on Enforcement Directorate officials at Sandeshkhali on January 5 to the CBI.

The matter was mentioned before a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta by senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the West Bengal government, seeking an urgent hearing.

The bench refused an urgent listing of the plea and asked Singhvi to mention the matter before the Registrar General of the top court.

Both the ED and the West Bengal government moved separate appeals in the high court challenging a single bench order which on January 17 ordered the formation of a joint special investigation team (SIT) of the CBI and the state police to probe the mob attack on the ED officials.