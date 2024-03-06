BJP slams West Bengal govt for opposing HC's decision on Shajahan Sheikh

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Tuesday dubbed it as a matter of "great shame" that the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal was opposing the Calcutta High Court order to hand over the custody of suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh to the CBI in the ED officers attack case.

Addressing a press conference, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the state government's decision to move the Supreme Court against the high court order reflects its "value system".

The BJP leader said the TMC is not denying the offence and has gone on to provide "political cover" to Sheikh.

It is not the accused but the state that has gone in appeal to the Supreme Court, he said.

"The state government allows such incidents to happen and then does this," the minister said, adding that it was a matter of "great shame".

The high court had on Tuesday directed the investigation into a mob attack on ED officials - when they went to search the premises of Sheikh in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district on January 5 in connection with a ration scam probe - to be transferred to the CBI.

It also asked the state police to give the custody of the accused to the CBI.

Sheikh has also been accused by many women in Sandeshkhali of running a ring of criminals, allegedly linked to him and to the TMC, who captured land and sexually assaulted them.

The West Bengal police on Tuesday refused to give his custody to the CBI, claiming that the state has filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against its order.