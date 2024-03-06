Sandeshkhali: NCW recommends president's rule in WB, overhaul of law enforcement in report to Murmu

NEW DELHI: Imposing the President's Rule in West Bengal, replacing the personnel deployed at the Sandeshkhali police station, strengthening intelligence-gathering mechanisms and establishing support services for victims of crime, including counselling, legal aid and rehabilitation, are among recommendations the National Commission for Women (NCW) has made to President Droupadi Murmu in a report submitted on Tuesday.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma met Murmu on Tuesday and submitted the report based on the feedback received by her as well as by a fact-finding team of the commission that was sent to Sandeshkhali last month.

The report detailed the heinous acts of violence perpetrated against women in Basirhat police district of West Bengal, particularly within the premises of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party office.

TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his associates have been accused of confining women unlawfully and subjecting them to rape, molestation and physical abuse, the report said.

"Despite Sheikh Shahjahan's known criminal record and numerous complaints against him, no action had been taken against the accused," the NCW said.

After evading authorities for more than 50 days, Shahjahan was apprehended by the West Bengal Police on February 29.

Following his arrest, the TMC suspended Shahjahan from the party for six years.