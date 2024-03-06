Farmers protest: Security stepped up at Delhi-Haryana border

NEW DELHI: Commuters may face traffic jams due to farmers' protest on Wednesday, police said.

In morning, a huge jam was already witnessed at Delhi-Haryana's Singhu border as farmers started gathering there, according to reports.

The Delhi Police said it will be keeping a strict vigil at the Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur borders, as well as railway and metro stations and bus stands.

"We have stepped up security at all three borders. However, we are not shutting any border or route but vehicle checking will take place," an officer said.