No relief for West Bengal government as SC refuses to hear plea on Sandeshkhali case

NEW DELHI: The West Bengal government for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, failed to get any relief from the Supreme Court on its appeal on listing and hearing against the Calcutta High Court order directing a CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) probe in the Sandeshkhali matter.

The West Bengal government, desperately yesterday also pleaded to the SC bench for immediate listing of the matter, but the SC bench, led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna, did not list it and asked lawyer, Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the West Bengal government, to mention it before the SC Registrar General and after which, the CJI will list it by giving a date.

But Dr Singhvi could not mention the matter before the CJI bench (as directed by Justice Khanna earlier), as the CJI was hearing the Constitution bench in a matter pertaining to levy of taxes in the mines case. The protocol and standard operating procedure (SOP) of the Supreme Court restricted a lawyer from mentioning any case during the mid of the hearing or after the hearing is over.

Dr Singhvi called the decision of the Calcutta High Court as "against the concept of federalism."

Challenging the illegality of Calcutta HC's of March 5, division bench order, the West Bengal government had said that there are urgency in the matter, was that they (CBI) wanted overnight compliance in an interim order.