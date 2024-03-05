CBI fails to get custody of Shahjahan Sheikh; Bengal government moves Supreme Court

KOLKATA: The CBI on Tuesday failed to get the custody of suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh from the West Bengal CID even after waiting for more than two hours.

The CID said the leader of Sandeshkhali was not handed over to the central agency as the state government has move the Supreme Court against an order of the Calcutta High Court.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to move the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday against the West Bengal government for not handing over suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh's custody to the CBI, a highly placed source said.

Just after a Calcutta High Court order transferring the case to the CBI by 4.30 pm of Tuesday, a team of CBI officials went to CID headquarters at Bhawani Bhawan to take custody of Sheikh.