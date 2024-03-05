CBI fails to get custody of Shahjahan Sheikh; Bengal government moves Supreme Court

KOLKATA: The CBI on Tuesday failed to get the custody of suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh from the West Bengal CID even after waiting for more than two hours.
The CID said the leader of Sandeshkhali was not handed over to the central agency as the state government has move the Supreme Court against an order of the Calcutta High Court.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to move the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday against the West Bengal government for not handing over suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh's custody to the CBI, a highly placed source said.
Just after a Calcutta High Court order transferring the case to the CBI by 4.30 pm of Tuesday, a team of CBI officials went to CID headquarters at Bhawani Bhawan to take custody of Sheikh.
They were accompanied by a team of CRPF personnel.
However, after waiting for more than two hours, the CBI team left the CID headquarters without Sheikh after 7.30 PM.
"We have not handed him over to CBI as the state government has moved the supreme court," a CID official said.
The CBI has taken over the investigation into the attack on Enforcement Directorate officers by a mob in Sandeskhali on January 5, registering an FIR on Tuesday hours after the Calcutta High Court directed the state police to hand over the case to the central agency, officials said.
arlier in the day, the High Court slammed the West Bengal Police for "totally biased" conduct and said every attempt is being made to delay the probe to "protect" the accused.
A team of ED officials was attacked by a nearly 1,000-strong mob on January 5 when they went to raid the house of Sheikh, who allegedly has close links with arrested former state food minister Jyoti Priya Mallick, in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution scam in West Bengal.
"There can be no better case than the case on hand which requires to be transferred to be investigated by CBI," a high court division bench headed by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam ruled on Tuesday.
Within hours of the HC acceding to the Enforcement Directorate's request, the West Bengal government moved the Supreme Court challenging the order but an apex court bench refused an urgent listing of the plea and asked its counsel to mention the matter before the Registrar General.