Lok Sabha polls: Congress finalises names of 40 candidates; Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad

NEW DELHI: The Congress' Central Election Committee (CEC) on Thursday finalised the names of 40 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections including that of Rahul Gandhi from Kerala's Wayanad, sources said.

A total of 60 Lok Sabha seats from 11 states and union territories were discussed during deliberations at the CEC meeting which was chaired by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, they said.

Discussions were held on Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Sikkim, Tripura, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya and Lakshwadeep.

Congress' legislature party leader V D Satheesan said the party will contest 16 seats in Kerala and four will be contested by its allies in the state.