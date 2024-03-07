'We might die soon': Seven Indians 'tricked' into fighting for Russia, seek Centre's help; video goes viral

According to NDTV, the family of Harsh said that their son who was seeking jobs abroad was taken to Russia under the pretext that "it would be easier to emigrate to a country of his choice if he went via Russia."

"My son went abroad on December 23, 2023. He went in search of work and was caught in Russia, where his passport was snatched away. He told us they had been caught by Russian soldiers who threatened to put them in jail for 10 years and recruited them. He said he was forced to do military training," his mother claimed according to the news channel.

One of the youths, who claimed that he was supposedly visiting Russia to celebrate New Year was forcibly sent to fight war with Ukraine.

"We came to visit Russia as tourists for the New Year on December 27 and met an agent who took us to Belarus. Upon reaching Belarus, he (the agent) demanded money. He abandoned us there as we didn't any more money on us," said one of the stranded youths.