Odisha BJP hints at contesting LS, state polls alone after seat-sharing talks with BJD hit hurdles

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha BJP has said it may field candidates in all the 147 assembly and 21 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state apparently after its pre-poll alliance and seat sharing talks with the BJD in Delhi remained inconclusive.

BJP state president Manmohan Samal, who along with other senior leaders of the party returned to Bhubaneswar from the national capital on Friday evening, said, "There was no talk on alliance and we (BJP) will go to polls alone."

Samal said, "We had gone to Delhi to hold discussions with the central leaders on our preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the state. No talks on alliance or seat-sharing with any party were held during the meeting."

Samal also claimed that the Odisha BJP was confident of winning both the polls.

"The BJP will contest the twin polls on its own strength," he said.

BJD leaders VK Pandian and Pranab Prakash Das, who had rushed to Delhi in a chartered flight on Thursday evening to discuss pre-poll alliance issues with BJP central leaders, also returned to Bhubaneswar.

Upon their return, they maintained silence regarding the outcome of their discussions.

Sources, however, said the alliance talks between Odisha's ruling BJD and opposition BJP hit hurdles over seat sharing.

Though both the parties have mutually agreed for a pre-poll alliance, there was difference over seat sharing.

While the BJD sought to contest from over 100 seats in the 147-member Odisha Assembly, it was not acceptable to the BJP, sources in the saffron camp claimed.