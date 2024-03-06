Amit Shah, Nadda meet Odisha BJP leaders amid talk of alliance with BJD

Odisha BJP leaders on Wednesday met Home Minister Amit Shah and the party's national president JP Nadda amid indications that it may enter into an alliance with the BJD for Lok Sabha and assembly polls, which are held simultaneously in the state.

Sources said there is a strong possibility of an alliance between the BJP and the BJD but noted that a final call has to be taken by the top brass of the national party depending on various aspects, most importantly the number of seats it will get to contest.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal and former Union minister Juel Oram attended the core committee meeting with Shah and Nadda.