Nation

PM Modi did not mention anything people of J&K wanted to hear: NC leader Omar

"He should have said there would be polls before that (deadline), he should have said something about the restoration of the full statehood,"Abdullah said.
Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah
Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
PTI

SRINAGAR: National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Friday said there was nothing new in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at a rally here on Thursday, and the hopes of the people of Jammu and Kashmir were dashed.

"I did not see anything new in the speech. He talked about the same things that he has been (talking about). He did not mention anything which the people wanted to hear -- about the restoration of democracy," Abdullah told reporters on the sidelines of a party function.

The former J-K chief minister said that while the prime minister himself cannot announce the elections, PM Modi should at least have said about conducting the assembly elections before the Supreme Court's September 31 deadline.

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah
Matter of shame that elections in J&K had to be announced by SC: Omar Abdullah

"He should have said there would be polls before that (deadline), he should have said something about the restoration of the full statehood, announced an employment package for the unemployed youth, something for the regularisation of the daily-wage workers, about the electricity crisis," the NC leader added.

"We were hoping Modi will speak about these, but our hopes were dashed,"he said.

Earlier, former Baramulla MLA Javed Hussain Beig joined the NC along with his supporter. Beig, nephew of former deputy chief minister and Padmashree awardee Muzaffar Hussain Beig, was recently expelled from the Apni Party.

He was a PDP legislator from the Baramulla assembly segment in 2014.

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah
Congress, allies misguided people of J&K on Article 370: PM Modi in Srinagar, first visit since 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Omar Abdullah
Jammu&Kashmir

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com