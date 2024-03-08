PM Modi did not mention anything people of J&K wanted to hear: NC leader Omar

SRINAGAR: National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Friday said there was nothing new in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at a rally here on Thursday, and the hopes of the people of Jammu and Kashmir were dashed.

"I did not see anything new in the speech. He talked about the same things that he has been (talking about). He did not mention anything which the people wanted to hear -- about the restoration of democracy," Abdullah told reporters on the sidelines of a party function.

The former J-K chief minister said that while the prime minister himself cannot announce the elections, PM Modi should at least have said about conducting the assembly elections before the Supreme Court's September 31 deadline.