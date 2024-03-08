SC to hear on Monday Maharashtra government's appeal challenging GN Saibaba's acquittal

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Bench headed by Justice BR Gavai would hear on March 11, Monday, the appeal filed by the Maharashtra government against the acquittal of former Delhi University (DU) professor GN Saibaba and five other accused persons in an alleged Maoist link case, as per the Supreme Court's causelist revealed.

The Maharashtra government had on March 5 knocked the doors of the Supreme Court against the order of the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court, which had acquitted the former professor Saibaba (57) and five other accused in the alleged Maoist links case.

It is interesting to note that the Maharashtra government had moved the SC on the same day and that too merely 4-5 hours after the Bombay High Court in its order in the morning on March 5 had acquitted Saibaba and five other accused in the case.

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay HC, bench, headed by Justice Vinay Joshi and also comprising Justice Valmiki SA Menezes, in their order on March 5, set aside the verdict of a sessions court which had convicted Saibaba and others in 2017 for their involvement in the alleged Maoist link case.