In blow to RJD, Shahabuddin's wife Hena Shahab to contest Lok Sabha polls from Siwan as Independent

PATNA: In a major blow to Lalu Prasad’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Hena Shahab, wife of former don-turned-MP late Mohammad Shahabuddin, announced on Monday that she would contest from Bihar’s Siwan as an Independent candidate in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Talking to media persons, Hena Shahab said in Siwan that if she did not fight the election for some reason, then she would like to field her son Osama as an Independent candidate from the seat, which earlier her husband Mohammad Shahabuddin had represented four times in the Lok Sabha till he was debarred from contesting in 2009.

In response to a media query, she clarified that she was no longer associated with the RJD, which had given a ticket to her thrice from Siwan. She lost in 2009, 2014 and 2019. In the last Lok Sabha poll, she was defeated by Kavita Singh, wife of another muscleman Ajay Singh. Kavita had contested as a Janata Dal (United) candidate in 2019 and won the seat.

Siwan was synonymous with Shahabuddin since the 1990s. Shahabuddin, once considered a right hand man of Lalu Prasad, had virtually ruled over Siwan, directly or indirectly, for nearly three decades before being finally convicted in a kidnapping case and subsequently debarred from contesting elections by the election commission.