Centre bans JKNF for five years under UAPA for involvement in anti-India activities

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday issued an order banning the Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF), a constituent of the hardline Hurriyat Conference, for five years under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA for sowing seeds of disaffection among people and engaging in activities detrimental to the country’s security and sovereignty.
In the notification issued late on Tuesday evening, the MHA declared the JKNF headed by Nayeem Ahmad Khan an “unlawful association” with immediate effect under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act - UAPA. The order would have effect for a period of five years, it said.
Announcing this in a post on X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “The Modi government today declared Jammu and Kashmir National Front as an Unlawful Association. The outfit was found carrying out secessionist activities to sever Jammu and Kashmir from Bharat and supporting terrorism, challenging the sovereignty, security, and integrity of the nation. We are committed to uprooting terror forces to ensure the security of the people of Bharat.”
Noting that members of the JKNF “have been involved in mobilising violent protesters in various parts of Kashmir for perpetrating unlawful activities, it said these included supporting terrorist activities and sustained stone pelting on security forces”.
Khan was among the first separatist leaders to be arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a terror funding case on July 24, 2017 and he is currently in judicial custody.
While banning the organisation for five years, the MHA in the notification said that if such a step was not taken immediately, the JKNF would continue with anti-national activities, which are detrimental to the territorial integrity, security and sovereignty of the country.
The outfit indulges in advocating for the secession of Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India and propagates false narrative and anti-national sentiments among the people of Jammu and Kashmir with the intention to cause disaffection against India and disrupt public order.
The government said the JKNF has constantly asked the people of Kashmir to refrain from taking part in elections and thereby targeted and hampered the very basic constitutionally recognised fundamentals of Indian democracy.
It said that the JKNF and its members “show sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority and constitutional architecture of the country”.