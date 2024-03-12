Centre bans JKNF for five years under UAPA for involvement in anti-India activities

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday issued an order banning the Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF), a constituent of the hardline Hurriyat Conference, for five years under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA for sowing seeds of disaffection among people and engaging in activities detrimental to the country’s security and sovereignty.

In the notification issued late on Tuesday evening, the MHA declared the JKNF headed by Nayeem Ahmad Khan an “unlawful association” with immediate effect under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act - UAPA. The order would have effect for a period of five years, it said.

Announcing this in a post on X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “The Modi government today declared Jammu and Kashmir National Front as an Unlawful Association. The outfit was found carrying out secessionist activities to sever Jammu and Kashmir from Bharat and supporting terrorism, challenging the sovereignty, security, and integrity of the nation. We are committed to uprooting terror forces to ensure the security of the people of Bharat.”

Noting that members of the JKNF “have been involved in mobilising violent protesters in various parts of Kashmir for perpetrating unlawful activities, it said these included supporting terrorist activities and sustained stone pelting on security forces”.