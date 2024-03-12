Conducting caste census is Congress' guarantee: Jairam Ramesh

NANDURBAR: Conducting caste census is our party's guarantee, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district on Tuesday.

We have given a guarantee that there should be social, economic and caste census, Ramesh, Congress general secretary and in-charge of communications, told reporters ahead of party leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entering Maharashtra on its last leg.

"This is our society's X-ray which will show us the population of various castes and their share in our nation's wealth. It will also reflect their stake in our democratic institutions,"the former Union minister said.