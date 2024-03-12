Nation

Conducting caste census is Congress' guarantee: Jairam Ramesh

Census is our society's X-ray which will show us the population of various castes and their share in our nation's wealth, the former Union minister said.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh File Photo | PTI
PTI

NANDURBAR: Conducting caste census is our party's guarantee, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district on Tuesday.

We have given a guarantee that there should be social, economic and caste census, Ramesh, Congress general secretary and in-charge of communications, told reporters ahead of party leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entering Maharashtra on its last leg.

"This is our society's X-ray which will show us the population of various castes and their share in our nation's wealth. It will also reflect their stake in our democratic institutions,"the former Union minister said.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh
Caste census, economic mapping will 'uproot' 50 per cent reservation limit: Rahul Gandhi

Nandurbar district is known for its connection with the Nehru-Gandhi family.

Comprising a part of the Satpura mountain ranges and Narmada river belt, Nandurbar district in North Maharashtra also touches Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

The yatra will culminate in Mumbai, where Rahul Gandhi will address a public rally on March 17.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh
Why is PM 'running away' from caste census: Congress
Congress
Jairam Ramesh
Caste Census

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com