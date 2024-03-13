Haryana CM Saini-led govt wins trust motion in Assembly

The Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini-led government won a vote of confidence in the assembly on Wednesday. The Speaker had earlier fixed two hours for discussing the motion.

Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) MLAs Devender Singh Babli, Ram Kumar Gautam, Ishwar Singh, Ram Niwas and Jogi Ram Sihag left the House when the issue of trust vote was taken up. Their party had issued a whip, asking its 10 legislators to remain absent from the Assembly during voting on the confidence motion.

Former state home minister Anil Vij was present in the House.

Before the chief minister moved the motion, Congress MLAs sought to know from Speaker Gian Chand Gupta about the urgency of convening the Assembly session.

"There was no emergency," senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said and claimed that proper time was not given to the MLAs.