Northern winter storms in India now more frequent in summer, raise risk of heavy flooding: Study

NEW DELHI: Winter storms in north India are arriving significantly later in the year compared to 70 years ago, worsening risk of heavy flooding and threatening vital water supply to millions, new research has found.

"Some areas of Kashmir saw no snow at all in December or January. This is a serious concern for the 750 million people in the Indus and upper Ganges basins who rely on these winter snows for water supplies," said Kieran Hunt and a co-author of the study that was published in the journal Weather and Climate Dynamics.

"The loss of winter snow and the increasing late-season storms that heighten flood risks is a one-two suckerpunch that underscores the urgent need to respond to the far-reaching impacts of climate change in this sensitive region," he said.

The study found that the cyclonic storms, known as western disturbances, have become 60 per cent more frequent in summer from April to July.

Authors of the stud said these western disturbances typically bring heavy snow to the Himalayas from December to March and the slow melting of the snowpack in spring ensures a steady supply of irrigation water for wheat and other crops downstream.

However, arriving in the pre-monsoon heat, these increasingly frequent late-season storms unleash heavy rainfall instead of snow, raising risks of devastating flooding, the researchers said.