Unemployment, inflation and 'bhagidari' are crucial issues country is facing: Rahul Gandhi

DHULE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said unemployment, inflation and "bhagidari" were crucial issues that the country was facing, and accused the Centre of diverting the attention of people from the real problems.

Interacting with people at Dondaicha village in Dhule district of Maharashtra during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Gandhi said conducting a caste census will be a historic and revolutionary step.

Gandhi and the Congress have been repeatedly assuring that if his party forms a government at the Centre, it would carry out a caste census.

"Economic and financial survey will be the next step and I will do it. Dalits, poor people from the general category, minorities and tribals will know where they stand. Unemployment, inflation and 'bhagidari' (share) are crucial issues that the country is facing," he said.