Hindu and Sikh refugees protest over INDIA leaders' statements on CAA in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Enraged over the statements given by INDIA bloc leaders against the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), a large number of Hindu and Sikh refugees from Pakistan and Afghanistan staged a massive protest near the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters here on Friday.

The protestors, holding placards depicting their resentment against India alliance leaders and raised slogans.

A heavy police force was deployed in the area along with teams of rapid action force to maintain law and order and to prevent the refugees from reaching the Congress headquarters. Police have also placed multiple layers of barricades.

A tense standoff between the demonstrators and the police was witnessed near Ashoka Road.