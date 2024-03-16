Electoral bonds scheme has exposed BJP's loot, claims Uddhav Thackeray

MUMBAI: Disclosures related to the electoral bonds scheme have exposed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which routinely accuses the Congress of looting the country, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray has said.

The BJP got Rs 8,000 crore in electoral bonds and if one compares it with the amount received by the Congress, it would be clear who has been carrying out loot, Thackeray claimed at a gathering of party workers in Colaba area of south Mumbai on Friday.

"Disclosures linked to the electoral bonds scheme have exposed the BJP, which routinely accuses the Congress of looting the country. Will you give this country in the hands of looters? The BJP wants another five-year term (at the Centre) to loot the country while showing you (citizens) dreams of 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India)," he said.